Maya Train ballast coming in at Progreso

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- 24 hours after starting the unloading of the ballast in the port of Progreso in Yucatán, the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism reported that there is an advance of the landing of 50 percent, of the 7 thousand 302 tons with which the ship arrived on the first trip from the port of Veracruz.

The Track Manager of section 3 of the Maya Train, Aitor Gálvez Macías pointed out that during the next 12 months it is estimated that the 583 thousand cubic meters of ballast would represent 1 million tons required for the work, may already be stockpiled to proceed with the laying.

According to the operations and logistics of the Azvindi consortium, which is in charge of logistics, it is expected to increase the transfer of ballast to two barges as well as the gondolas for land transport.

He indicated that the efficiency in times of unloading, transfer, and safety of the ballast is based on the coordination of all federal, state, and municipal authorities that are involved in the process.

During the supervision tour that was carried out at pier 4 of the port of Progreso, with authorities of the Maya Train, Secretariat of Communications and Transport, and the Integral Port Administration of Progreso, the specialist explained that after placing the ballast in the gondolas, the proceeds to transfer the material to the collection center, which is located in the municipality of Tixpehual, Yucatán.

Ballast and railways (Photo: Wikipedia)

It should be noted that the ballast is a volcanic basalt stone that is very hard. Its shape is 30 to 60 centimeters in cubic dimension and will serve as a mattress to cushion the passage of the train. Due to its specific characteristics, it is produced in the municipality of Actopan, Veracruz, under the required quality standards.

