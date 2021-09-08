Man throws himself off a bridge on Merida’s Periferico

19 years old, the young man throws himself from a bridge in Mérida’s Periférico, of course with the intention of committing suicide.
Around 07:00 hours on Tuesday, September 7, a young man of only 19 years of age tried to take his life jumping from a bridge on Mérida’s Periferico.
It should be mentioned that the events occurred on the bridge next to the Altabrisa exit, when a young man identified as Damián jumped off a height of some 10 meters (30 feet), trying to take his own life.
Fortunately, the young man managed to survive the resounding fall and was treated by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), who were trying to persuade him from jumping, and also under the aforementioned bridge.
The 19-year-old was transferred to a private hospital to receive medical attention, as it is presumed that he suffered multiple trauma, fractured bones, and possible internal injuries.
The last report is that the young man was alive in serious condition at a local hospital.
