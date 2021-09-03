Man gunned down inside his house in Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (September 03, 2021).- A man was shot to death when he was inside his home in a subdivision of Playa del Carmen.

The crime occurred around 6:30 in the afternoon on Calle de Colorines, between avenues de Los Gansos and Alondras, of the Villas del Sol residential development in Playa del Carmen, on Thursday, September 2nd.

Next-door neighbors stated that they heard the detonations of firearms, however, they did not observe any injured person on the street, so they only reported firearms detonations to the emergency number 911.

When the police officers arrived, they interviewed a woman who told them that her husband was seriously injured inside their house.

When paramedics arrived at the scene the man no longer had vital signs.

After the death was confirmed, the agents cordoned off the area so that the criminal experts could take charge of the corresponding procedure and the removal of the body.

