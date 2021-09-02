Low pressure in Nicaragua activates hurricane watch in Yucatan and Quintana Roo

The instability zone in the Caribbean Sea remains at 30% probability of becoming a hurricane threat in Quintana Roo.
QUINTANA ROO, (September 02, 2021).- In the latest meteorological report of the National Water Commission (Conagua) on the climate in Quintana Roo, it pointed out that the low-pressure zone located in the Caribbean Sea has a 30% probability of becoming a new tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.
According to the agency, this zone of instability is located southwest of Puerto Costa Maya, Quintana Roo, and is moving towards the west-northwest with a speed of 8 to 16 kilometers per hour.
For its part, the National Hurricane Center points out that at the beginning of next week this tropical wave will have another growth opportunity in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico
Also, Governor Carlos Joaquín reported that this tropical wave could bring rains to Quintana Roo.
We are attentive to the tropical wave located in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of Nicaragua. It would still have to go into a depression and then a tropical storm. According to the latest forecasts, it will present rains in our State. We are attentive to its development and possible trajectory. #Together we will go forward
Quitana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin
Civil Protection invites citizens to stay informed through official media.
La zona de baja presión en el #MarCaribe mantiene 30% de probabilidad para formar un #CiclónTropical en 48 horas y en 5 días. Se encuentra a 910 km al sureste de Puerto Costa Maya, en #QuintanaRoo.— Protección Civil Cancún (@PCivilCancun) September 1, 2021
Se mantiene en vigilancia. Mantente informado a través de medios oficiales. pic.twitter.com/OlGD9i34rQ
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
