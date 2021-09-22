Lost jobs could be recovered by the end of the year

Mérida, Yucatán.- The jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic in Yucatán could be recovered by the end of this year if the reopening and generation of job positions continues, informed Ernesto Herrera Novelo, head of Sefoet.

“If we continue with the indicators that are being handled up to this moment, in December, we will be at 2019 levels as far as jobs are concerned. The total recovery of the jobs that were lost could come. Today, 8 out of 10 are already recovered”, he pointed out.

According to the state government report, between March and August 2020 some 25 thousand jobs were lost in Yucatan due to the pandemic. As of August 2021, 21 thousand jobs had already been recovered.

“The pandemic continues. We have to be realistic, vaccination is helping, it is helping that people are becoming aware, but we cannot let our guard down. If we relax, there could be a rebound in the number of infections,” he said.

It was reported that the reactivation of services and manufacturing have been the sectors that recovered the most jobs, although it is expected that, with the opening of tourism, jobs can also be generated in this important economic sector.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Yucatán, Eduardo Alvarado Mújica, asked citizens not to lower their guard and to continue applying the measures for the prevention of coronavirus contagion, despite the withdrawal of the road restrictions.

“We have to continue taking care of ourselves. The mobility restrictions are eliminated, but it is where the part of social responsibility to take care of ourselves comes in, to continue respecting the protocols, to continue using masks, to be careful in closed spaces,” he said.

Alvarado Mújica stated that the productive sectors, such as tourism, will benefit from the removal of the restrictions.

