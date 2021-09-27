Latin American market untapped by Yucatán

” They have everything here”, says a tourism industry leader.

Latin America is a market that can be very attractive for Yucatán, said Armando Bojórquez Patrón, president of the Association of Culture and Tourism for Latin America.

“We can look for synergy, bring at least 100 wholesale tour operators from Central America to the Tourism Tianguis, so they can see that the potential is here,” he said.

” They have everything here, besides people like culture, Argentineans, Peruvians, Chileans, in addition to sun and beach, that should be one of the main objectives at this time.”

“We believe we can take advantage of that segment of Latin Americans, most Latinos do not need a visa to come to Mexico, we can bring tourism, for example, from Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Peru, who come a lot for the gastronomy and culture,” He added

“For example, Copa Airlines, which flies from Panama, can create a hub for the Americas and it could be interesting,” said Armando Bojórquez Patrón, president of the Association of Culture and Tourism for Latin America.

