KPMG opens innovation center in Mexico

Organizations will benefit from disruptive and comprehensive solutions achieving high impact on their business.

MEXICO, (August 31, 2021).- KPMG Ignition México is the center for innovation, analysis, and advanced technology designed to generate ideas and transform businesses.

At the moment it can only be visited virtually and its objective is to promote the growth and transformation of organizations through innovation in their business model.

Víctor Esquivel, CEO of KPMG in Mexico and Central America, said that the KPMG Ignition México offers solutions based on data analytics and artificial intelligence.

“We seek to satisfy the particular needs of each company, addressing current challenges in aspects such as human resources, cybersecurity, financial resilience, fiscal management, supply chain and customer experience,” explained Esquivel.

For the CEO, innovation is relevant especially in the times we are living in since companies are affected by changes in communications, human interaction, and consumption patterns.

Using the tools that KPMG provides them, they can also carry out analysis and adopt changes in their business models.

“With KMPG Ignition Mexico we will also provide the best solutions to help organizations face digital disruption,” he added.

How does KPMG Ignition México work?

According to the executive, KPMG Ignition México covers three areas:

Insights Center. Convert data into knowledge that generates value.

They are high-tech collaborative environments where they explore data, use Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, and analytical services from KPMG’s global network to help organizations make fast and accurate decisions.

Innovation Labs. Turn signals of change into innovative ideas and planning.

In these labs, information on the signs of change is shared and analyzed so that the organization understands them and plans for their future.

By working with company leaders in an immersive process, design thinking technologies are applied so that business model innovation is put into action through:

Co-experimentation

Outside-in Analysis

Design thinking

Technology Solutions. Drive company results by implementing ideas

In this space, they also anticipate the latest technological advances, manage complexity and make ideas come true thanks to the development of:

Prototypes

Digital enablement

Mobile enablement

Design expertise

KPMG Ignition México, a collaborative environment

KPMG Ignition México It is a collaborative environment that uses advanced technological tools for each company to work alongside professionals with extensive experience in various industries.

It also enables them to overcome current challenges and develop rigorous and practical strategies for the future.

Source: Today.in-24

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments