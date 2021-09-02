‘King of Porn’ sells USD$26.3 million Beverly Hills mansion to ‘Vitamin Guru’

He’s a self-made billionaire who was once ranked as the third-richest man in Hungary, and the founder of several companies — chief among them the LiveJasmin.com network that specializes in steamy camera action and other pornographic content. But one task that proved uncharacteristically difficult for Gyorgy Gattyan was unloading his lavish Beverly Hills home, which languished on and off the market for a whopping 3.5 years. Until last month, that is, when the nearly 20,000-square-foot behemoth finally sold for $26.3 million. While it’s less than the original $30 million ask, the sale price is still a nice chunk above the $20.9 million Gattyan paid in 2016.

Records indicate the buyers are David and MaryRuth Ghiyam — she the CEO and founder of the MaryRuth Organics vitamin company, he the company’s co-owner and chief growth officer who is also one of the world’s leading Kabbalah teachers. Founded in 2014, rapidly-growing MaryRuth Organics peddles liquid vegan vitamins and gummies that are targeted primarily at children, and is now Amazon’s #1 bestseller in the space. Last month, the firm received a cash infusion from a new private equity partner.

Built in 2013, the pseudo-French villa sits in the desirable Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood pocket and is replete with every amenity. Described in the listing as “a classically styled European estate” in the listing, the tri-level structure packs in a gym, elevator, smart home technology, a chef’s kitchen with dual islands, and a wine cellar with its own tasting room. There are also at least four fireplaces — all of them with elaborate mantles and moldings — plus an attached, partially subterranean garage tucked away on the north side of the house, with space for at least six cars.

From out front, the palatial home was clearly designed to impress with its formal landscaping and towering and rigidly symmetrical façade. Inside, things are much more modern, with open-plan living spaces and contemporary finishes. Out back lies a huge, perfectly rectangular patch of lawn (or maybe it’s faux grass/turf), and at the far rear of the property is a lap-lane swimming pool, complete with an inset spa. An outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining patios are great for entertaining.

The Ghiyams still own their Beverly Hills “starter” house — a boxy, strikingly contemporary structure they picked up in 2018 for $4.6 million, per records. As for Gattyan, he also owns another house elsewhere in the 90210 — this one a $24 million estate in Beverly Park, a guard-gated community high in the mountains above Beverly Hills.







