Jonas Deichmann, the German “Forrest Gump” made it to Yucatán!

Deichmann was greeted with applause in the Plaza Grande and received recognition from the City Council

Mérida.- The German athlete Jonas Deichmann, known as ” Forrest Gump “, arrived in Mérida this Sunday as part of his tour around the country, where he seeks to set the record of touring Mexico in 120 days.

His journey will continue to the endpoint that is Cancun, where he will arrive in eight days. In the neighboring state of Quintana Roo, he will take a boat to Portugal and later return to his native Munich.

During his time in Yucatán, Deichmann was received with applause in the Plaza Grande de Mérida. During his tour, he seeks to raise funds from sponsors to donate bicycles to African children so that they can travel to schools.

The German triathlete received recognition from the Mérida City Council from the Sports Director, Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, on behalf of Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

“It is the largest city before reaching Cancun, so it is very important in my journey. Today is a year since I left Germany. Here in Mexico, it was route 112. The heat is very strong, the city is very beautiful. Today I stayed here and I will have time to meet her, ”said Jonas Deichmann.

“The reception in Mérida was spectacular, many runners from Chocholá accompanied me. The reception I have had is the best, I have already traveled to more than 100 countries but I have never seen people so happy, friendly and with the hospitality of Mexico “, he declared.

The athlete will finish his walking tour in Cancun, from where he will travel by boat to Portugal, where he will cycle 4 thousand kilometers to reach Munich, Germany.

He said that after the feat he will take a vacation, for which he chose Mexico.

Jonas Deichmann holds 6 world bicycle records on five continents and after visiting Africa he decided to go around the world.

“Today I’m very tired, it’s been 110 days running a marathon but I’m happy,” he finally said.

After leaving Mérida, 34-year-old Jonas Deichmann hopes to arrive in Valladolid, Yucatán on Wednesday afternoon, to rest and leave on Thursday morning for Cancun, Quintana Roo where he hopes to arrive on Saturday afternoon or on Sunday morning, to close the feat of achieving for the first time a triathlon around the world.

Source: TYP

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







