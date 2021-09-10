Is Mexico’s economic growth bouncing back? (OPINION)

On Friday, September 10, 2021, Justin Villamil editorialist for Bloomberg said that economic growth is bouncing back in Mexico
(Bloomberg) — As Mexico’s economy rebounds from its biggest recession in almost a century, investors are piling back into the debt of the worst affected companies, in the worst affected industries.
Defaulted bonds sold by hotel chain Grupo Posadas SAB, broadcaster TV Azteca SAB and flagship airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB are all among the top ten returning notes over the last three months, landing investors gains of at least 13%.
Each company is benefiting from the turnaround of Mexico’s fortunes, driven mainly by an economic boom in the U.S., the nation’s biggest trading partner. The defaulted debts are spearheading a rebound across Mexican corporate bonds, which have returned 3.3% on average over the past three months, according to Bloomberg’s emerging-market bond index. That’s the fourth-best return in the index, handily outstripping the 1.7% average gain.
“The situation that we’re seeing right now is above the most optimistic scenario we expected during 2020,” said Luis Gonzali, a senior portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton in Mexico City. “We see a strengthening of fundamentals for most Mexican corporate bonds.”
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE BY JUSTIN VILLAMIL ON YN
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Two schools close in Tulum after COVID-19 cases are detected
Cofepris indicated that the verification of.
-
AMLO approves 32 billion USD for Pemex to boost flagging oil output
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Alejandro del Valle, president of Interjet, is arrested in Mexico City
Mexico City, (September 10, 2021).- This.
-
Presumed parents of the baby abandoned in Emiliano Zapata III appear
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .-.
-
Mexico vaccinates Honduran migrants in southern border city
MEXICO CITY, September 09, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Young man who jumped off a bridge in Mérida’s Periférico in serious condition
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .-.
-
Mérida City Council will work on the continuity of successful public policies
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 9, 2021) .-.
-
First case of Covid-19 registered after 8 months in Quintana Roo, Yucatan municipality
YUCATAN, (September 09, 2021) .- After.
-
Recent Cannabis Use Linked to Heart Attack Risk in Adults Under 45
The reason for the connection isn’t.
-
Former mayor of Progreso promotes the fight against Parental Alienation
Parental alienation primarily occurs during a high-conflict.
Leave a Comment