  • Expat Community,
  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News

    • Internet Blackout of September 30: What is it and why is it happening?

    By on September 30, 2021
    (Image: http://www.instantcheckmate.com)

    Let’s Encrypt’s DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate will expire, which tends to connect with some old devices.

    September 30, 2021.- This Thursday, September 30, an important event related to the world of technology will take place: an internet blackout that will involve several devices that will not be able to connect to the network .

    Said blackout refers to an authentication certificate expiration that helps to validate the network connection –of a server– of some devices.

    In this case, it will be given with the Let’s Encrypt DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate , which usually connects with some old devices.

    The Let’s Encrypt certificate is mainly found in old mobile devices, whether they are cell phones, video game consoles, tablets, televisions.

    Such out-of-date devices will become obsolete to connect to the internet as of September 30, unless the firmware (the program that controls the electronic circuits of a device) is updated.

    Devices to be affected

    The blackout will not affect everyone in the world or all devices. Only these:

    • Blackberry less than 10.3.3
    • macOS prior to 2016
    • iOS less than version 10
    • Windows XP (with Service Pack 3)
    • PlayStation 3 or 4 with firmware less than 5.00
    • Android 7.1.1 and earlier (of which some certificates have already expired)
    • Nintendo 3DS
    • Kindle less than 3.4.1
    • Amazon FireOS with Skill Browser

    Source: El Financiero

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment