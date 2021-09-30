Internet Blackout of September 30: What is it and why is it happening?

Let’s Encrypt’s DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate will expire, which tends to connect with some old devices.

September 30, 2021.- This Thursday, September 30, an important event related to the world of technology will take place: an internet blackout that will involve several devices that will not be able to connect to the network .

Said blackout refers to an authentication certificate expiration that helps to validate the network connection –of a server– of some devices.

In this case, it will be given with the Let’s Encrypt DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate , which usually connects with some old devices.

The Let’s Encrypt certificate is mainly found in old mobile devices, whether they are cell phones, video game consoles, tablets, televisions.

Such out-of-date devices will become obsolete to connect to the internet as of September 30, unless the firmware (the program that controls the electronic circuits of a device) is updated.

Devices to be affected

The blackout will not affect everyone in the world or all devices. Only these:

Blackberry less than 10.3.3

macOS prior to 2016

iOS less than version 10

Windows XP (with Service Pack 3)

PlayStation 3 or 4 with firmware less than 5.00

Android 7.1.1 and earlier (of which some certificates have already expired)

Nintendo 3DS

Kindle less than 3.4.1

Amazon FireOS with Skill Browser

