Internet Blackout of September 30: What is it and why is it happening?

Let’s Encrypt’s DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate will expire, which tends to connect with some old devices.
September 30, 2021.- This Thursday, September 30, an important event related to the world of technology will take place: an internet blackout that will involve several devices that will not be able to connect to the network .
Said blackout refers to an authentication certificate expiration that helps to validate the network connection –of a server– of some devices.
In this case, it will be given with the Let’s Encrypt DST Root CA X3 CA security certificate , which usually connects with some old devices.
The Let’s Encrypt certificate is mainly found in old mobile devices, whether they are cell phones, video game consoles, tablets, televisions.
Such out-of-date devices will become obsolete to connect to the internet as of September 30, unless the firmware (the program that controls the electronic circuits of a device) is updated.
Get advice from Boulder developer @phasmantistes on how you should prepare for the upcoming root expiration (and if it will affect you at all) in a new video from the Let’s Encrypt team: https://t.co/IkEMxd3wOJ— Let’s Encrypt (@letsencrypt) September 28, 2021
Devices to be affected
The blackout will not affect everyone in the world or all devices. Only these:
- Blackberry less than 10.3.3
- macOS prior to 2016
- iOS less than version 10
- Windows XP (with Service Pack 3)
- PlayStation 3 or 4 with firmware less than 5.00
- Android 7.1.1 and earlier (of which some certificates have already expired)
- Nintendo 3DS
- Kindle less than 3.4.1
- Amazon FireOS with Skill Browser
Source: El Financiero
