In January 2022, the first helicopter pilot school will open in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The first helicopter pilot school in the southeast of the country property of the Airbus company , will be located at the Mérida International Airport and is expected to be ready to offer its first training and operation cycles in January 2022.

This helieschool will receive students not only from the State, but from all over the country and Latin America, attending a maximum of 20 pilots in this first stage, so that soon the open call will be found on the school ‘s website .

Training program

In 2008, Airbus and Mexico Aviation School launched a unique helicopter pilot training program at their Heliescuela facilities, providing high-level training with a particular focus on ab-initio training (a program to train highly qualified pilots).

(Photo: Airbus Helieschool)

The Mexico Aviation School (EAM) was founded in 1943 and is the main training of aviators in Mexico, with 65 aircraft, 12 simulators, with a presence in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Cuernavaca, Acapulco and Atizapán.

Globally, Airbus is a leader in aeronautics, space and related services.

In 2018, it had a workforce of around 134,000 employees and generated revenues of 64 billion euros.

The company offers the most complete range of passenger aircraft. It is also the European leader in the manufacture of refueling, combat, transport and mission aircraft, and is also one of the world’s leading space companies.

Company that generates jobs

In Mexico, Airbus has a presence of almost 40 years, a workforce of 700 direct employees in its three divisions and generates more than 5,000 indirect jobs through its supply chain.

The Airbus firm is a leader in the aerospace sector.

(Photo: Airbus Helieschool)

The firm is a leader in the aerospace sector with a 60 percent market share in the commercial aviation industry.

In addition, it has 22 military transport aircraft in service, a fleet of 150 helicopters and a communication network with Tetrapol technology that interconnects 32 regional networks and 200 municipalities.

The new helieschool was announced by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal within the framework of the Mexico 2021 Aerospace Fair (Famex) held at the Military Air Base No. 1 in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico.

The event was attended by the head of the Airbus Helicopter Region, Alberto Robles, the CEO of Airbus Helicopters and head of the international company in Mexico, Ricardo Capill, and the director of the Mexico Aviation School, Alfredo Velázquez Jiménez.

Source: Sipse

