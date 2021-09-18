In 59 days, the Tianguis Turístico de México will kick off in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- This Friday 17th, the Ministry of Tourism of Mexico and the Government of Yucatán, through a video, reinforced the invitation to the tourism industry in Mexico and other countries, to participate in edition 45 of the Tianguis Turístico to be held from November 16 to 19.

This being the most important event in the tourism sector in Mexico and Latin America, and given the current conditions that are experienced globally, derived from the Covid-19 crisis, the execution of this event is of great importance, in which the participation of the 32 states of the Mexican Republic has been confirmed and for which buyers and media from 70 countries are expected to attend, a diversity of exhibitors, academic, artisan, gastronomic exhibitions and much more.

For this reason, Mauricio Vila Dosal, in addition to extending the invitation to participate in the 2021 edition of the Tourism Tianguis, stressed that they would have representatives of the tourism sector and businessmen from around the world, offering a unique opportunity for the exchange of ideas and business opportunities that allow the greatest of success in each meeting.

“In Yucatán, we are ready to make this event unforgettable, with the best spaces and innovation in the sector.”

He made it clear that a priority will be bio sanitary safety since the Tourist Tianguis will be held under the highest biosafety standards that guarantee the health of all attendees.

The governor’s message was joined by the Secretary of State Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, who emphasized that, after more than 15 months of waiting, this event is more relevant than ever, as it represents a new beginning for the industry that benefits Mexico so much, and that has been so hit by the recent crises. “After a long wait, we are convinced that this will be the necessary showcase for a better recovery.”

Today, in Mexico and the world, tourism has had to reform, rebuild and adapt and, in that sense, Yucatán has been an example of resilience, in addition to its great natural, architectural and gastronomic beauties, it is the place of origin, ” it is the place where the world, as we know it, was born 64 million years ago, endless stories and cultures, species and experiences have originated here, and also here, during the 45th edition of the Tianguis, we will see the industry reborn ”, Fridman commented.

For his part, Secretary Miguel Torruco Marqués stressed that the objective of this great event is to promote the promotion and marketing of tourist destinations, as well as its multiple products and services to representatives of the sector and businessmen from around the world.

Reinforcing what was mentioned by Vila Dosal, the Federal Secretary, emphasized that a priority will be bio sanitary security so that activities will be developed with the necessary preventive measures indicated by the Ministry of Health of Mexico and the World Organization of the Health.

“We will show that, despite the pandemic, our tourism activity continues to strengthen without putting at risk the health of service providers, buyers, suppliers, and visitors in general.”

This new edition, as on other occasions, the Tianguis Turístico de México will have exhibition areas, stands, regional rooms, advertising spaces, business tables and an auditorium for keynote speeches.

“This great event will revitalize our sector and will contribute significantly to the repositioning of Mexico as a destination in the international tourism showcase,” concluded Torruco Marqués.

