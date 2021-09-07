IMSS Yucatán delivers 14 new ambulances

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 07, 2021).- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán gave the starting signal to 14 new duly equipped ambulances, to guarantee the safe transfer of patients.

These units were designated to the Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No.1 and 12 in Mérida, as well as the Sub-Zone General Hospital (HGS) No.3 of Motul, No.5 Tizimín and No.46 in Umán; as well as the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No.2 in Progreso, No.4 Valladolid and No.19 in Hunucmá municipalities.

Photo: (Yucatan al momento)

Each transport ambulance has communication equipment, stretchers, resuscitation devices, and oxygen tanks, among other materials for the proper care in cases of basic emergencies; and they are also equipped and authorized to transfer patients with COVID-19.

Photo: (Yucatan al momento)

Finally, the IMSS in Yucatán reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding health and guarantee quality and warm care for the beneficiaries; complying at all times with the strict safety and hygiene protocols.

