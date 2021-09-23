Improvement of streets in Periférico, with a 17% progress rate

The Merida City Hall, headed by Mayor Renan Barrera Concha, informed in a press release that he is working to deliver quality work to the public, in accordance with the permanent program of construction, reconstruction and resurfacing of roads.

The councilman remarked that it is a priority of the Municipality to provide attention with adequate infrastructure to improve the quality of life of the citizens and with these actions to enhance the welfare of the inhabitants with dignified and safe roads.

“With the improvement of urban mobility we are fulfilling the trust that citizens place in us, that is why we are giving continuity to the work of construction, reconstruction and resurfacing of streets in the four cardinal points of the city, as well as in the police stations, to provide more and better infrastructure to respond to the growth of the municipality,” he said.

Currently, work is being done on 15.30 kilometers of road works inside and outside the Periferico, in the police stations of Caucel, Molas and Dzibilchaltún, as well as in the Dzityá and Tamarindos neighborhoods.

For this year the City Council has planned to build 9.5 kilometers of new roads inside the Periferico, of which 2.9 kilometers are already finished and 0.3 kilometers are currently under construction.

