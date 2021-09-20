House in Cancun collapses after strong explosion

Cancun, Quinatana Roo, (September 20, 2021).- On the morning of this Friday 17th, there was an explosion due to the accumulation of gas, which caused the collapse of a house, while another 4 homes were affected in the Galaxias Guadalupana neighborhood.
At the scene of the events, a minor and an elderly adult were reported injured, as well as a dog, while they were at their home located on Laguna de Bojórquez avenue of the Galaxias La Guadalupana neighborhood, block 18, in region 216.
Recibimos reporte de tres lesionandos tras el derrumbe de una casa en la SM 216, un menor, una persona adulta mayor y una perrita. Todos fueron atendidos con prontitud y afortunadamente se encuentran a salvo. Agradezco a @CruzRojaCancun @PCivilCancun @BomberosCancun la prontitud. pic.twitter.com/n8TKwE4w3K— Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) September 17, 2021
At the scene, agents of the Cancun Fire Department, Civil Protection, as well as paramedics who were in charge of assisting the three injured arrived on site. The first reports indicate that the explosion was registered by the accumulation of gas, which caused a large part of the structure to collapse.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
