Hotels in the Riviera Maya are recovering thanks to international flights reopening

The yellow traffic light also benefits to have a higher occupancy in hotels.
Quintana Roo, (September 24, 2021).- The expectation for these months of low season is encouraging for the hotels in the Riviera Maya in terms of occupancy and a tourist collapse is not expected due to the activation of commercial flights.
Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, reported that the change of the epidemiological traffic light to yellow is also combined.
” This is an atypical low season as it has been since last year , we would regularly expect months of low occupancy, however the reinstatement of flights and new routes will cause occupancy to continue to increase, in addition the yellow traffic light helps us to have a higher occupancy in hotels,” said Flota Ocampo.
The interviewee added that with these considerations they expect a much more successful end of the year, a season that is shaping up to be the busiest during the time that the coronavirus pandemic has lasted.
The Riviera Maya destination depends on 75% of the tourist markets from the United States, Canada and lastly that of Mexico that arrives in the region from various states. These three markets have been flowing normally in the Riviera Maya.
Currently the mentioned tourist destination has had a recovery at the beginning of the low season and went from an average of 40% to 48%, with a peak of 56% reached last weekend.
According to figures released by the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, after the successful summer season with peaks of up to 70% occupancy in around 47 thousand hotel rooms, the Riviera Maya began a decline from of the last week of August and the first of September.
However, after those dates it has again achieved a slight rebound, even on weekends, the Riviera Maya has remained with hotel occupancy averages above 50%.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
