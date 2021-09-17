Hot weather and afternoon rain this Friday, September 17th in Yucatán

Temperatures will range between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius

Mérida, Yucatán.- This Friday, September 17, the weather in Yucatan will be hot and rainy in the afternoon, due to a low-pressure channel, which will extend over the west of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Divergence at higher levels and the passage of tropical wave number 33 will favor the development of strong storms in the east, center, and southwest of Yucatan, with abundant electrical activity and strong winds. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Merida.

As for maximum temperatures, they will be 33 to 38 degrees Celsius for Yucatan, and for Merida maximum temperatures will be around 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Tonight there is no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic that could affect southeastern Mexico at least in the next few hours, since Nicholas, which was a hurricane in the southern US, has only remnants left, and there are three more tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, but far away from Mexico.

