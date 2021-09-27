Heat and thunder expected in the Peninsula

With scattered showers and electrical activity

Mérida, Yucatán.- As tropical wave number 34 moves through the south of the Yucatan Peninsula, the last week of September is expected to begin with scattered thunderstorms.

Rainfall would be in the afternoon and in the east, center and southwest of Yucatan, west and southwest of Campeche and north and center of Quintana Roo. These scattered rains will include Merida.

It is worth mentioning that the rains could be accompanied by significant electrical activity..

Temperatures will continue to be hot, with highs of 34 to 38 degrees Celsius for Yucatan and Campeche, and around 35 for Quintana Roo. And minimums of 20 to 25 in the three states of the Peninsula.

Highs in Merida would be 32 to 35 degrees, and lows around 24.

There is no hurricane activity near southeastern Mexico tonight, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, so people in Yucatan can rest easy, at least for the next few hours.

