Heat and light showers expected for this Thursday afternoon.

Rains could increase until Friday

Mérida, Yucatán.- The weather in Merida will be rainy and hot this Thursday, September 16, due to a new tropical wave, which will move through the south of the Peninsula.

This will generate an increase in clouds, with a probability of showers and strong thunderstorms in central, southern and northwestern areas of Yucatan.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot during the day and warm at night. Expected highs are 33 to 38 degrees Celsius in Yucatan, according to meteorologist Juan Antonio Palma.

It seems that the calm weather will only give Yucatán a respite for the Fiestas Patrias, because, according to forecasts, starting this Friday there could be heavy rains.

This situation will occur in the northwest, center and south of Yucatan.

Tonight there are several cyclonic events in the Atlantic, but none that represent danger or alarm for the Mexican Southeast.

