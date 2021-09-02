Halfway through the Hurricane Season, the possibility of a hurricane hitting Cancun is still there

By 2021, meteorologists forecast between 15 and 20 tropical systems. For now, none has become a hurricane in Cancun.

QUINTANA ROO, (September 02, 2021).- No one can rule out the formation of a hurricane in Cancun. According to historical data from meteorologists, September, October, and November are the busiest months. In this regard, Adrián Martínez Ortega, state coordinator of Civil Protection, asked the inhabitants to keep alert and informed.

“A total of 12 tropical systems have formed so far in the 2021 Tropical Rains and Cyclones Season, which lasts until November 30, and the months in which there is greater activity still to come,” said the highest authority on meteorological matters in Quintana Roo through a statement.

In the aforementioned bulletin, the official recalled that the hurricane season includes the months of June to November, so the first three have passed and the period that year after year maintains greater activity is coming.

For the year 2021, between 15 and 20 tropical systems are forecast in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. So far, 12 systems have reached a name, forming eight tropical storms, two category 1 or 2 hurricanes and the same number have reached maximum categories (3, 4 or 5) such as Grace and Ida.

On September 1st, specialists began to monitor an area of ​​instability in the Caribbean Sea . In the early hours of the day it had a low probability of evolving into a cyclonic system and this was located off the coasts of Quintana Roo and Central America, 970 kilometers east-southeast of the Costa Maya port, with displacement west-northwest at a speed of 8 to 16 km / h.

On Tuesday night the low pressure located off the coast of Africa evolved into a tropical storm “Larry”, it was located today (Wednesday) at 4:00 am at 6,640 kilometers from the coast of Quintana Roo.

Both systems do not represent a risk for the moment for Quintana Roo residents.

