Hacienda San Antonio Hool revives in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 01, 2021).- The haciendas of southern Mexico are famous for their architectural beauty, the treasures they house and the landscapes in which they were built are just fantastic, in addition to, of course, the multiple stories that still live in their arches, corridors and terraces.

It is already a tradition to take a tour of these constructions that today have become true luxury hotels, comfortable and far from all the noise of tourists looking for the beaches or the party only.



One of the most beautiful haciendas in Mérida is that of San Antonio Hool , which dates back to the 17th century and has great historical and cultural value, since it preserves many of its original elements, such as the colorful arches and murals that decorate its walls.



Dedicated to cultivating farm products, such as henequen, and cattle, this place went through many owners. The first was Brigadier Don Roque Alpuche, a well-known figure in the area, who acquired the property in 1683.

And given the beauty of this building, in 2017 it was decided to restore its national heritage thanks to the famous architect Francisco Hanhausen with the help of the office of Reyes Ríos + Larraín, who has been rescuing this type of historical monuments for more than 25 years.

“The importance of revealing previous layers of the life of the building, leaving witnesses to them, was fundamental. Although the state of the site before the intervention was irregular, they can be considered as exceptional, since practically all its original architectural features and construction materials they remained completely recognizable”, says the architect Hanhausen.

One of the main challenges in the restoration was for the new areas to comply with security measures associated with their new use, without neglecting the great heritage value of the farm. They tried to unite the past with the present, arriving at a beautiful building with all the comforts for visitors.

The exotic gardens, which can host events for up to 700 people, create the perfect setting for this monumental building, since special interest was put in designing them using exuberant local endangered species such as the guayacán, machiche and palo de tinte trees. as well as many original fruit trees and flower shrubs from the region.

All the comforts

The hacienda, located 25 minutes from the Mérida airport and which retained its classic yellow color reminiscent of the beautiful and not distant town of Izamal, has eight majestic rooms, all different: four master suites with private pools, one junior suite and three deluxe, some of them equipped with their own patio and views of the gardens.

In addition, it is very close to the Congress Center, 25 minutes from Progreso beach. It is also very close to the Historic Center of the city, museums, archaeological sites and shopping malls in case you want to leave the tranquility of its walls to enter other types of more mundane adventures.

It also has a beautiful pool with capacity for up to 100 people, various terraces crowned by the traditional arches of the region, and quiet paths to stroll in the evening listening to the song of the birds, when the heat is not too suffocating.

And if that were not enough, excursions are offered to see the flora and fauna of the region, as well as tours to nearby attractions with specialized guides. The place has everything to hold congresses or to do a home office . It also offers a library, organic vegetables, a jogging track, yoga and cooking classes, romantic dinners and even Maya weddings.

Gastronomy

It is possible to try a mixture of the traditional with the avant-garde techniques in the succulent dishes served in its now famous restaurant, such as the classic poc chuc, or charcoal grilled meat, its now famous cochinita lasagna and golden tacos with Jamaica leaf. You should also try the dzikilpak, tomato cream with ground pumpkin seed accompanied by toasts, lentil ceviche and the famous chayitas, pancakes made from dough with chaya.

In addition, of course, refreshing fresh waters (especially chaya, which takes the heat away in a few minutes). And of course, several original cocktails, with fruits and even a touch of habanero pepper.

A great complex

The plans of the hacienda from 1917 contained all the built work that still prevails today: the main house, the chapel, pagaduría, administration and butler’s house, the powerhouse, press and packer, stables and warehouses, henequen patio, area for crops and vegetables, as well as corrals and fences.

