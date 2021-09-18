Free campaign to vaccinate your pet against rabies starts Sunday, September 19th in Yucatán

The campaign will be held from Sunday 19th to Saturday 25th of September in different parts of the State

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- From this Sunday 19th until Saturday 25th September the National Campaign for Rabies Vaccination 2021 will be held throughout the state.

If you want to vaccinate your pet, either dog or cat, you just have to take into account that it must be older than 1 month of age, and pregnant and lactating females or sick pets will not be vaccinated without previous treatment.

The vaccine is valid for one year and will be applied in 91 permanent and 355 itinerant positions during the period of the campaign.

The campaign has the slogan “The care of our dogs and cats is our responsibility”, in which 269 thousand 983 doses will be available for the entire entity.

For 23 years there have been no cases of human rabies in Yucatan, however, the presence of this disease in wild and production animals is a reason not to lower our guard.

This Sunday, September 19, the state government will broadcast on the SSY social networks and the media, the list of vaccination posts.

How to bring the pet?

The State Secretary of Health invited those who have dogs and cats to take them for vaccination, taking into consideration the basic sanitary measures of healthy distance and using the mask and antibacterial gel at all times.

It is requested that only one person attends per pet, who must move the pet safely, either with a cage, leash or any other means that is considered appropriate.

Vaccination sites

For Mérida, there are permanent vaccination sites, which will be available until December, while the sites enabled during the Vaccination Day will operate with the support of volunteer personnel for the application of the vaccines house to house.

Regarding the interior of the entity, with the experience of previous years and the situation of the pandemic, each municipality will define the best strategy for its participation in this activity, so the population must be attentive to the communications, to locate the closest post.

