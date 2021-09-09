Former mayor of Progreso promotes the fight against Parental Alienation

Parental alienation primarily occurs during a high-conflict divorce in which the child identifies strongly with one parent, usually the custodial parent. The other parent is hated and rejected without any justifiable reason, such as abuse.
Progreso, Yucatan, (September 09, 2021) .- Daniel Zacarías Martínez, former local representative and former mayor of Progreso, asked to promote a law initiative in Yucatán to punish parental alienation with prison.
“If you have an acquaintance who suffers from this situation, and you want to support him, share, because this fight is just beginning,” said the Progreso businessman in a message on his social networks.
Zacarías Martínez faces a fight against parental alienation and is assured that for six months he cannot see his six-year-old daughter because of this problem.
“No girl (or boy) should be separated from her father and no father should have to fight in court in order to hug her daughter,” he said.
“Despite having to face false statements, I continued with the litigation in family courts so that a judge could order to see her and now have custody of her,” he said.
“Constanza has not seen her father or her brothers, uncles and paternal grandparents for more than five months, all caused by her mother in complicity with her family; that is child abuse, parental alienation, a child does not understand or know what is happening and in other states of the country, it is even a crime and is punishable by jail, ” he added.
“I decided to share this situation because I am sure that we are more than you think that we experience this problem every day, mostly men, responsible parents who love their children and therefore we have to keep fighting and change things ”, he stressed.
“That is why we have to promote a law initiative in our state to punish this conduct with jail,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
