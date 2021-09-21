Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that Mexico is willing to welcome Haitian migrants

MEXICO, (September 21, 2021).- The Government of Mexico affirmed that it “has no problems” in welcoming Haitian migrants “as long as they respect the laws” in the midst of the crisis that has left tens of thousands stranded on the northern and southern borders of Mexico.

“Mexico has no problem that they can be in our country, as long as they respect the laws of Mexico,” Said Marcelo Ebrard , Secretary of Foreign Relations.

His statements come after about 13,000 undocumented migrants , mostly from Haiti, were held by the United States immigration authorities in a makeshift camp under the international bridge that links Del Río , Texas, with Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña, in Coahuila.

The migrants have been crossing into the United States since last Tuesday and have overwhelmed the immigration authorities, who have improvised the camp while waiting to process asylum applications or return them to their country by airplane.

Migrants, mostly Haitians, cross into the United States from the Rio Grande. (Photo: EFE)

The Mexican secretary asserted that the country can receive them, “We are offering all kinds of solutions, via the National Institute of Migration, some have accepted refuge in Mexico, I think 15 percent of the total, more or less,” said the foreign minister.

The region is dealing with a historic migratory flow , with 147 thousand undocumented persons detected in Mexico from January to August , triple that of 2020, and a record of 212 thousand undocumented persons detained in July alone by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office.

Massive crossing of undocumented migrants to the United States. (Photo: EFE)

Foreign Minister Ebrard commented that Mexico will propose “that there be a global and regional effort to support Haiti because they are facing a very difficult situation.”

The United States Government insisted on Monday that migrants who arrive at the southern border of the country illegally will be ” returned ” to their nations of origin, after the massive crossing in recent days.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. His trip will not be successful and he will put his life and that of his family in danger, “The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, said at a press conference in Del Río (Texas).

Source: López Dóriga

