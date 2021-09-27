Foreign firms boost Yucatan’s industrial development

Sefoet confirms that foreign investment will continue to come to the state.

Mérida, Yucatán.- Energy sufficiency will allow Yucatán to continue its industrial development, for example, in large-scale projects such as the shipping cluster that started up this year in the port of Progreso, with the potential to become the largest in Latin America.

The head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, affirmed that the announcements of new investments will continue in the State.

He recalled that a third shipyard is expected to be built, with an estimated revenue of 20 million dollars, in addition to the start-up of the Invincible Boats company in the next few days.

The state official emphasized that this reflects the trust of local and foreign businessmen who find legal certainty and security, two decisive elements to continue establishing themselves in Yucatan.

In an interview, he said that the start-up of operations of companies such as Amazon, and soon Invincible Boats (shipyard) demonstrates the industrial potential of the state. In addition, the arrival of the shipyard of the Italian company Fincantieri is also expected in Progreso.

Herrera Novelo pointed out that the investments and arrival of new companies in Progreso would mark the development of a shipping cluster, a necessary impulse to boost the expansion of this important economic sector for our State.

The official reminded that before the end of the year, in addition to the shipyard companies Fincantieri and Invincible Boats, a third shipyard could arrive to Yucatan, so the conditions are being negotiated for this company to meet and develop an investment in the port municipality.

He insisted that in the last quarter of the year the announcements of new investments and the start-up of new companies will continue in Yucatan.

“Whoever comes to invest, whether big or small, is well received and is accompanied throughout their project. Currently, we are working on seeding the next economic development of the State, with industrial bases, in naval engineering, information and communication technologies; we already have the first aerospace, aeronautical and naval design laboratories in our schools, similar to those at Harvard,” he emphasized.

The head of Sefoet stated that little by little the Yucatecan economy is beginning to recover, so the end of this year will be of utmost importance to achieve a recovery in all sectors.

