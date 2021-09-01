Ford presents ‘Gay Truck’ in response to the homophobic troll

When Ford Germany recently unveiled its new blue Ford Ranger Raptor, it got plenty of praise, but there was one piece of feedback the company said “stopped us in our tracks.” A commenter on social media wasn’t a fan of the blue color choice, saying, “Well, that’s a cool car! — But that blue color is very Gay!! Hey Ford! Paint it in BlackNGold or camo!” What happened next was a masterclass in shutting down homophobic trolls.
In a video released on Twitter by Ford Europe, the automaker revealed its new and improved “Very Gay Raptor” decked out in rainbows and gold glitter. In a statement, the company said it wanted to make its position as an LGBTQ+ ally that stands up to discriminatory speech “very clear.”
‘Very Gay’ was a compliment, right? ✨🌈 #VeryGayRaptor pic.twitter.com/vOYJfwHANH— Ford Europe (@FordEu) June 25, 2021
In the video, the truck gets a digital remake with a gold glitter paint job and rainbow decal, and the whole thing ends with the statement “Happy Pride.” But the company took it one step further and gave the truck a real-life makeover. A 60-hour process saw the vehicle draped in rainbow and gold glitter Alpha foil, then topped with rainbow and heart decals.
ORGULLOSO de pertenecer a esta familia 😍#Fordpride #VeryGayRaptor pic.twitter.com/Zw5pz66HLH— Jose Iglesias (@CotinhoCES) August 27, 2021
This isn’t even the first time that Ford has decked out a Gay Pride vehicle. In 1998, the company wrapped a Ford KA in rainbows in commemoration of the first time it participated in Cologne Pride. This year, both vehicles were in attendance for Pride over the weekend.
