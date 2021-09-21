First cold front of the season arrives… Hot and rainy days are forecast for the peninsula though

Mérida, Yucatán.- The first cold front for the Mexican Republic will not reach Yucatan, it will remain in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico and its collision with a mass of warm and humid air will cause rains, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, and with greater intensity from Friday due to a pre-frontal trough.

Today as well as there was yesterday, Monday, will be accompanied by dry air and high pressure, which will prevent precipitation in the area for the time being, so hot to very hot weather is forecast, said the specialist.

Temperatures will be between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, even 38 degrees in the east and southeast of the state. In Merida it will be 33 to 35 degrees and on the coasts the maximum will be 30 to 32 degrees, due to the fact that the wind will be from the east and in the afternoon from the northeast, so there will be a breeze in the afternoon, he said. Minimum temperatures for the whole area will be 23 to 25 degrees.

The meteorologist indicated that as of tomorrow, Wednesday, the situation will change, “since there will no longer be dry air coming in and the high pressure will move, which will allow tropical maritime air with high humidity content to enter and a cold front will gradually approach the area”.

The cold front will cause a slight drop in temperature in the north of the republic and in the center, with a lot of precipitation, but it will not reach Yucatan.

Temperatures from Wednesday until Sunday will not be as high. Maximums will be 31 to 34 degrees, including the coastal zone, and minimums will be of 22 to 25 at dawn.

The only thing that will arrive is a mass of cold air that will approach the Peninsula without affecting Yucatan, which will generate a rainstorm starting in the afternoon and evening, which will result in the rains from Friday to Sunday to continue into the following week until Tuesday or Wednesday due to a probable low pressure that could lead to a possible cyclone formation, explained the specialist who is a member of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the Uady.

