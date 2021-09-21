First cold front of the season arrives… Hot and rainy days are forecast for the peninsula though

Mérida, Yucatán.- The first cold front for the Mexican Republic will not reach Yucatan, it will remain in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico and its collision with a mass of warm and humid air will cause rains, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, and with greater intensity from Friday due to a pre-frontal trough.
Today as well as there was yesterday, Monday, will be accompanied by dry air and high pressure, which will prevent precipitation in the area for the time being, so hot to very hot weather is forecast, said the specialist.
Temperatures will be between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, even 38 degrees in the east and southeast of the state. In Merida it will be 33 to 35 degrees and on the coasts the maximum will be 30 to 32 degrees, due to the fact that the wind will be from the east and in the afternoon from the northeast, so there will be a breeze in the afternoon, he said. Minimum temperatures for the whole area will be 23 to 25 degrees.
The meteorologist indicated that as of tomorrow, Wednesday, the situation will change, “since there will no longer be dry air coming in and the high pressure will move, which will allow tropical maritime air with high humidity content to enter and a cold front will gradually approach the area”.
The cold front will cause a slight drop in temperature in the north of the republic and in the center, with a lot of precipitation, but it will not reach Yucatan.
Temperatures from Wednesday until Sunday will not be as high. Maximums will be 31 to 34 degrees, including the coastal zone, and minimums will be of 22 to 25 at dawn.
The only thing that will arrive is a mass of cold air that will approach the Peninsula without affecting Yucatan, which will generate a rainstorm starting in the afternoon and evening, which will result in the rains from Friday to Sunday to continue into the following week until Tuesday or Wednesday due to a probable low pressure that could lead to a possible cyclone formation, explained the specialist who is a member of the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the Uady.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Justin Trudeau wins Canada vote but fails to get majority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party.
-
Compact car burns down in Mérida’s Garcia Gineres neighborhood
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021) .-.
-
Doctor commits suicide at his home in Mérida´s Aleman Avenue
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021).- Agents.
-
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that Mexico is willing to welcome Haitian migrants
MEXICO, (September 21, 2021).- The Government.
-
Pandemic slows down real estate ‘boom’ in Downtown Mérida
The properties of the Historic Center.
-
Autumn equinox at Chichén Itzá will take place without visitors this year
Due to pandemic, the site will.
-
Vila Dosal says the relocation of the airport will improve the quality of life in southern Merida
Merida, Yucatan, (September 21, 2021).- Given.
-
After more than a year closed, Mérida Bars and Cantinas are finally reopening
Popular establishments in the Historic Center.
-
Yucatan happy to host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress for a second time
MÉRIDA, MX.- For the second consecutive.
-
Mexico thanks Italy for preventing auction of archaeological pieces
Mexico City, (September 21, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment