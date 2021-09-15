Fines and sanctions for those who cause disorder in Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- “We are going to harden our actions, always thinking about the welfare of the families that visit us and above all because we are not going to allow any violent act like this to be repeated, let’s conduct ourselves in a civilized manner” , expressed the mayor Julián Zacarías Curi regarding the fight of last Sunday, September 12th.
After violent acts that took place last weekend in the vicinity of the traditional boardwalk derived from the indiscriminate sale of alcoholic beverages and consumption on public roads.
In that sense, the mayor explained that the first actions involved in keeping order in the area were summoned to coordinate efforts and take surveillance, security and review the conditions of the establishments.
As a result of this meeting, it emerged that fines and sanctions will be applied to restaurateurs who are not in order, surveillance will be increased and a police unit will be installed exclusively in the section of Calle 19 between 76 and 80.
For his part, Zacarías Curi urges the general population to maintain public order and respect each other, otherwise, the authorities will have to use public force to enforce the law.
Local authorities are analyzing the possibility of banning the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public spaces in Progreso.
In addition, the Civil Protection Unit will implement an operation to detect structural failures and prevent accidents, given that some restaurants have not operated for a long time due to the pandemic.
“Progreso is a municipality that is an example in many aspects, we need to continue working together with a firm hand and we will sanction those who break the peace in our port,” the mayor concluded.
Source: Yucatan al instante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
