Finally, Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Mexico says has extradited a former Chilean guerrilla who carried out kidnappings in Mexico.
Chile wants to try Raúl Julio Escobar Poblete for the killing of a Chilean senator in 1991.
Escobar Poblete was known by the alias “Comandante Emilio” in his homeland but lived in relative obscurity in San MIguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico for many years.
Secretly, he led a ring that kidnapped people, including former presidential candidate Diego Fernández de Cevallos.
Escobar Poblete was arrested in Mexico in 2017 and convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison.
He was formally notified in Chile on Thursday he faces possible murder charges.
Source: AP
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
