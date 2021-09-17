FGE rules out kidnapping and execution of radio station executive

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The State Attorney General’s Office is advancing in the investigations related to the death of a male person located in a land of the Sierra Papacal community and whose cause of death was asphyxia by suffocation, in accordance with the opinion issued by the Forensic Medical Service of this agency.

Regarding the case, the FGE learned after the disappearance complaint, filed on September 13 by his family members, giving way to the folder UE / 305/2021, at which time the corresponding investigation began.

As part of the proceedings carried out on September 14, the location of a lifeless body that had been preyed upon by local fauna of the place was achieved, but from which there are solid indications of his identity, therefore it was derived to the folder of investigation G6 145/2021 for the continuity of the investigation.

It should be noted that personnel from the FGE’s Specialized Homicide Unit, in coordination with the SSP’s State Investigation Police (PEI), have carried out various proceedings, which continue and do not correspond to a probable kidnapping or execution and meanwhile, progress continues in obtaining test data regarding the theory of the case that carries this social representation.

In this regard, the Office of the Prosecutor continues with timely monitoring of the legal procedures related to the issue and, in parallel, the investigations that allow for further progress to be fully clarified.

The State Attorney General reiterates its commitment to legality and impartial, ministerial, technical, expert, scientific, and police investigation in each of the cases.

