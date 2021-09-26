FGE launches “Riviera Maya Denuncia” a digital platform to combat extortion

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in conjunction with various business chambers of Playa del Carmen, presented the “Riviera Maya Denuncia” program, a digital platform that aims to combat the crime of extortion that in recent months has undermined economic activity.

At a press conference, at the organ’s facilities in the Riviera Maya, Oscar Montes de Oca, State Attorney General, accompanied by business representatives, released details of this new initiative, which joins others who have sought implement to combat the aforementioned crime.

“It is the opening of a single window with the aim of giving importance to the complaint, direct appointments will be opened with the prosecution to follow up on any type of complaint and one day a month, the Public Ministry will be in the offices of Coparmex”, explained Marc Pujol, president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), in the Riviera Maya.

This effort was born in an emergent manner given the seriousness with which the crime of extortion and other unlawful acts related to it, have gained strength in the Riviera Maya, where even homicides have been committed against members of the commercial sector, according to police sources.

The chambers that are part of the Business Coordinating Council in the Riviera Maya were present at the meeting, whose leaders spoke about the need for the population to report the crime, whether committed in person or by electronic means.

Oscar Montes de Oca announced that in the last year more than 70 complaints of extortion had accumulated, although he did not specify how many of them have ended in a favorable sentence for the victim of the crime because sometimes the accused also present appeals during the judicial process before the jurisdictional bodies of the state.

The prosecutor asked the population to have confidence in the institution regarding the handling of the data that is collected from the victims that have denounced cases of extortion.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments