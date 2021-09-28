FGE detains in Guadalajara the alleged murderer of a ‘witch doctor’ in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in collaboration with their colleagues from the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office, detained in Guadalajara a subject charged with the crime of qualified homicide committed in Mérida.

Since the facts became known, last Saturday, June 5th, SSP agents and investigating prosecutors from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), worked to gather the evidence and integrate the investigation folder, based on which was obtained the arrest warrant against the probable murderer, Jimel Joel R.V., 34 years old, originally from Guadalajara, where he was captured thanks to the collaboration of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco.

The now detained is being prosecuted for the death of a man inside the premises of a private property in the Center of Mérida, where esoteric practices were carried out.

Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

According to the inquiries about the event, the subject would have entered the place in the company of another individual; they tied the hands and feet of an employee and the victim, who died of asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the opinion of forensic experts from the FGE.

The investigating agents of the SSP brought the detainee to Mérida and immediately placed him at the disposal of the First Judge of Control of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments