Explosion in the Miguel Alemán neighborhood leaves hundreds without electricity

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021).- Neighbors of the Miguel Aleman neighborhood of Mérida, witnessed the strong explosion of a transformer property of the Federal Electricity Commission, which immediately left the neighborhood without electricity.
Passersby were alarmed by the loud roar caused by the blast.
Immediately, the police arrived on site to reassure the safety of the people who passed by on the street, since the smoke flares and the fire were intense.
Firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site too and managed to control the flames.
Staff of the federal electricity commission CFE took hours to show up.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill
Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In.
-
Yucatán Representatives propose flexible work schedules for parents
Members of the Congress propose that.
-
Hot weather and afternoon rain this Friday, September 17th in Yucatán
Temperatures will range between 30 and.
-
State authorities shut down Independence Day party in Ixil, Yucatán
Those responsible for the event could.
-
Public Transport Combis reject students’ discount fee
Transporters point out that it is.
-
Yucatan State Government Announces Modification to Mobility Restrictions
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021) .-.
-
Tacos de Canasta: tradition on wheels
September 16, 2021.- Of chicharrón, adobo, potato.
-
Sea currents reveal two cenote entrances in Playa del Carmen
At this location, the two “mouths”.
-
Long live the unity of the Yucatecans in the face of adversity! (Mauricio Vila)
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021) .-.
-
Man found dead in Sierra Papacal would be a radio station executive
Attempted robbery would have cost him.
Leave a Comment