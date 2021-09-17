Explosion in the Miguel Alemán neighborhood leaves hundreds without electricity

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021).- Neighbors of the Miguel Aleman neighborhood of Mérida, witnessed the strong explosion of a transformer property of the Federal Electricity Commission, which immediately left the neighborhood without electricity.

Passersby were alarmed by the loud roar caused by the blast.

Immediately, the police arrived on site to reassure the safety of the people who passed by on the street, since the smoke flares and the fire were intense.

Firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site too and managed to control the flames.

Staff of the federal electricity commission CFE took hours to show up.

