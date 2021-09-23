Equal marriage approved in Querétaro, one of the most conservative states in Mexico

QUERETARO, (September 23, 2021).- On the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, the plenary session of the Legislature of Querétaro approved the reforms to the Civil Code of the entity, which will allow people of the same sex can get married.
After this vote, which was held behind closed doors, it will no longer be possible to require the presentation of an amparo to those who wish to unite their lives with someone of the same sex in the state.
The reform of the Penal Code of Querétaro, a state governed by the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), was endorsed by 21 votes in favor and four against. With Querétaro, there are 23 out of 32 states that have adapted their laws or implemented actions to allow same-sex marriage without the need for protection. The last state to recognize equal marriage was Yucatán on August 25, after the Supreme Court forced the state Congress to repeat the 2019 vote in which it was rejected by secret ballot to legalize the union between people of the same sex.
The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation declared the state civil codes that prevent same-sex marriages unconstitutional in 2015, but almost a third of the states are reluctant to reform their law, so couples must still file legal protections to access the right.
Source: Arout
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
This will cost the Yucatecans to travel on the Maya Train
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The rates to.
-
Tinum City Hall sued for denying potable water service
MÉRIDA, MX.- The First District Court.
-
Now they say that the Mérida Airport land will be used to build thousands of homes
Do we really need more housing.
-
Neighbors report in networks the poor condition of the streets of Holbox, Quintana Roo
There are many streets that are.
-
‘Buen Fin 2021’ will be held from November 10 to 16
MEXICO, (September 23, 2021).- Organizers of.
-
Peninsula Basin at serious risk of being affected: CICY
Mérida, Yucatán.- Over-densification in coastal areas,.
-
Yucatecans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy an afternoon of “Vaquería”
Mérida, Yucatán.- From September 24 to.
-
Improvement of streets in Periférico, with a 17% progress rate
The Merida City Hall, headed by.
-
Fishing boat skipper missing at sea, apparently fell overboard
José Guadalupe Caamal Chan has been.
-
In January 2022, the first helicopter pilot school will open in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 23, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment