Equal marriage approved in Querétaro, one of the most conservative states in Mexico

QUERETARO, (September 23, 2021).- On the afternoon of this Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, the plenary session of the Legislature of Querétaro approved the reforms to the Civil Code of the entity, which will allow people of the same sex can get married.

After this vote, which was held behind closed doors, it will no longer be possible to require the presentation of an amparo to those who wish to unite their lives with someone of the same sex in the state.

The reform of the Penal Code of Querétaro, a state governed by the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), was endorsed by 21 votes in favor and four against. With Querétaro, there are 23 out of 32 states that have adapted their laws or implemented actions to allow same-sex marriage without the need for protection. The last state to recognize equal marriage was Yucatán on August 25, after the Supreme Court forced the state Congress to repeat the 2019 vote in which it was rejected by secret ballot to legalize the union between people of the same sex.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation declared the state civil codes that prevent same-sex marriages unconstitutional in 2015, but almost a third of the states are reluctant to reform their law, so couples must still file legal protections to access the right.

