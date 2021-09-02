During the whole month of September, the procedures for will and testament are free in Mérida

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 02, 2021).- In order to promote and foster the testamentary culture in the country through the campaign “September, month of the will,” the State Government will exempt the rights for the granting of wills before a notary public, and for the registration and file of holographic wills.

The foregoing was made known through Decree 407/2021 published in the Official Gazette of the State Government and is an initiative developed jointly between the Legal Counsel, the Notarial Archive and the Council of State Notaries.

Through this support, the aim is to provide legal and patrimonial certainty to the population, and to avoid problems derived from an intestate inheritance trial, which not only generates costs in time and money, but also, many times, family conflicts that can be avoided if there is a duly registered will.

Processing of the will in Yucatan

Based on the document, the decree will enter into force as of Wednesday, September 1st, and will be valid until October 1st.

In 2019, 1,130 holographic documents and 1,616 open public documents were granted and in 2018, there were 416 and 470, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that the open public will is made before the Public Notaries of the State in office. This type of provision requires the presence of three witnesses, which is why it is necessary to agree on the time and hygiene conditions for the procedure.

Last year the document had a cost of 1,800 pesos (90 USD) and the payment of rights was waived by decree. Likewise, a discount was determined for people over 65 years of age and with disabilities, who were able to do diligence for an amount of 1,500 pesos (75USD).

Holographic will

Regarding the holographic will, which is the one made in handwriting, in 2020 it was free of payment of rights throughout September.

Requirements for the free will in Yucatán

In order to process it, it is necessary:

Present the document in handwriting, made twice in an identical manner

Original and legible copy of the voter’s credential photographed ID

Original and copy of the Unique Population Registration Code (CURP)

Original and copy of the birth certificate

Bring a pen (black ink or blue) the same one with which you wrote your will.

Documents made by machine, on a computer, or recorded by someone other than the testator are not accepted.

For more information, interested persons can call 9999303022, extension 53287 for more information or to schedule an appointment. If you require more information, you can send a message to the email file.notarial@yucatan.gob.mx .

Source: Sipse

