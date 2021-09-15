Drunk man crashes into an ambulance that was helping injured motorcyclists in Mérida’s Periferico

Mérida, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM). – An ambulance of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) whose paramedics were providing medical assistance to a motorcyclist, was hit by a drunk driver who tried to flee the scene in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood of Mérida.
The emergency unit was parked on the side of the Periferico, near the 59th street exit, since a drunk motorcyclist skidded along with a woman.
Both injured were treated when the driver (also drunk) of a Rav4 pickup YCG400A license plate crashed into the side of the ambulance.
The paramedics and motorcyclists were about to be run over by the driver who tried to escape and followed his mad dash through the streets of the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.
A patrol car of the SSP chased him down and caught up with him a couple of miles ahead. He was arrested y taken to a detention facility. The motorist was “under the influence of alcohol,” the police officers commented.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
