Drunk driver ends up at sea with his car in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM). – A drunken individual ended the party at sea with everything including his own vehicle, after escaping due to a collision that he caused in the streets of the port.

Residents of Calle 29, between 32 and 36 streets of the Benito Juárez neighborhood reported to the municipal command numbers that a subject, aboard a Kia car with YXL-206-D license plates, had collided with a Ford Lobo pickup truck , owned by I.P.M., which was parked.

Seeing what had happened, the drunken driver decided to flee the scene, and took off at high speed on 34th Street, without realizing that just a few meters ahead there was no more pavement, and he ended up literally in the ocean.

At the site, agents of the municipal police of Progreso arrived who arrested the subject identified as R.C.O., who was transferred to the Public jail.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

