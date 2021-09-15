Drunk driver ends up at sea with his car in Progreso, Yucatán

Progreso, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM). – A drunken individual ended the party at sea with everything including his own vehicle, after escaping due to a collision that he caused in the streets of the port.
Residents of Calle 29, between 32 and 36 streets of the Benito Juárez neighborhood reported to the municipal command numbers that a subject, aboard a Kia car with YXL-206-D license plates, had collided with a Ford Lobo pickup truck , owned by I.P.M., which was parked.
Seeing what had happened, the drunken driver decided to flee the scene, and took off at high speed on 34th Street, without realizing that just a few meters ahead there was no more pavement, and he ended up literally in the ocean.
At the site, agents of the municipal police of Progreso arrived who arrested the subject identified as R.C.O., who was transferred to the Public jail.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan mangrove ecosystem highly damaged
Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of supervision.
-
COVID kills 6 members of Florida family in 3 weeks
For months, Lisa Wilson went door to.
-
Yucatecan chef demands traditional “Cocineras” not to be left out or forgotten
MÉRIDA, MX.- Yucatecan chef Miriam Peraza.
-
Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals
MEXICO CITY, September 14, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Yucatecan musician Rodrigo de la Cadena prepares the World Bolero Festival in Mexico City
During the event, the deceased Yucatecan.
-
Rosa Negra bar reopens, despite the position of the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (September 14, 2021).-.
-
Drunk man crashes into an ambulance that was helping injured motorcyclists in Mérida’s Periferico
Mérida, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM)..
-
Yucatán SSP police officer shots a man who attacked him with a rod
Merida Yucatan; September 14, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Subject who shot and killed his nephew in Tekit, Yucatán is under the custody of the FGE
He gave his statement before the.
-
U.S. Former Presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama band together to aid Afghan refugees
WASHINGTON, September 14, 2021 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment