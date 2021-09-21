Doctor commits suicide at his home in Mérida´s Aleman Avenue

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021).- Agents of the State Investigation Police took notice of a suicide that occurred this Monday morning in a house on Calle 14th, on the corner of Aleman Avenue, in the San Miguel neighborhood of Mérida.

Apparently, it is a doctor who ended his life by shooting himself with a pistol, for which the authorities intervened by conducting the necessary investigations into the case.

Few data have been obtained at the scene of the events, and it was only observed that agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived after the call, allegedly, of the deceased man’s wife.

Photo: (Sipse)

After confirming that it was a death by firearm, specifically a suicide, the intervention of the State Investigation Police was requested, to later call the Semefo in order to lift the body of this unfortunate person.

The reasons why it would have ended its existence are not known, but the case attracted the attention not only of the neighbors of the course, but also of motorists who crossed and observed the strong police movement in the place.

Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán

In Yucatan there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.

Facebook: Let’s save a Life Radio.

Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Health Secretariat: 800-000-0779.

Life Line: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81.

Woman line: 800-455-76-72, 999-923-09-73

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments