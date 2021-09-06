Divers discover broken pipeline that triggered Gulf of Mexico oil spill

Divers using underwater sonar discovered a 12-inch oil pipeline Sunday that had become dislodged and is possibly the source of an oil spill discovered off the coast of Louisiana, officials said.
Houston-based Talos Energy said in a statement that it was informed of a potential oil release Tuesday by Clean Gulf Associates, a non-profit oil spill cooperative because it previously leased the oil block in Bay Marchand off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Talos began sending vessels to the impacted area Wednesday and divers later discovered the damaged pipeline and determined it does not belong to Talos Energy, the company said.
The pipeline “appears to be bent and open-ended,” Talos Energy said.Talos ended production in the area in 2017 and had its infrastructure removed from the site in 2019, the statement said.”The source of the release is not proximate to any of the plugged wells, nor to the former locations of Talos subsea infrastructure,” Talos said.
Two 95-foot response vessels remained on-site Sunday to assist with oil recovery, according to Talos’ statement to CNN.
“The rate of the release appears to have decreased substantially over the last 48 hours and no black oil has been observed over the last 24 hours,” Talos said Sunday. “To date, no impacts to shoreline or wildlife have been observed,” according to the energy company.
Talos is working with the US Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to determine ownership of the damaged pipeline and to organize a coordinated response to the spill, the company said.
Source: CNN
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Restaurants in Cancun prepare for the third edition of “Taco Week”
Restaurants in downtown Cancun will offer.
-
Mexico City to replace Columbus statue with one of Olmeca indigenous woman
MEXICO CITY, Sept 06, 2021 (Reuters).
-
NGOs demand dignified treatment of migrants in Mexico
They urge the federal government to.
-
UADY High School students return to face-to-face classes in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- With.
-
Brazilian living legend Pelé hospitalized
Brazilian superstar Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
-
Governor supervises construction works of the C5I Yucatan Control Center
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- Governor.
-
Mom searches in Yucatan for her daughter who went missing 40 years ago in Veracruz
YUCATAN, (September 06, 2021).- Almost 40.
-
What is the transfer pricing regime in Mexico?
ITR and TP Week and International Tax.
-
Oxkintok the Maya City of the three suns
Oxkintok is a pre-Columbian Maya archaeological.
-
August: the month with the highest toll of reported COVID-19 cases in Mexico
August is now the month with.
Leave a Comment