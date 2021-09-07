DIF Tizimin delivers wheelchairs to vulnerable people

TIZIMÍN, (September 07, 2021).- Complying with the management work for the benefit of families in Tizimin, the President of the Municipal DIF, Gabriela Mézquita Alonzo, in coordination with the state DIF and through the Citizen Liaison Department directed by Rosa Margarita Ceballos Madera, are handing out wheelchairs to people with disabilities.

The beneficiaries who receive this support made their request in advance and the chairs are being delivered to their doorsteps, sparing them from additional procedures and expenses when going to look for them.

The president of the municipal DIF, who is close to these people, said that she will work for the next three years in a coordinated manner with all government bodies and civil associations to manage the greatest number of support to benefit Tizimileños.

During the tour of delivery of the chairs, Alonzo Mezquita listened to the requests of the people, and in response said that today more than ever she is committed to fulfilling thecompromises and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable people in the municipality of Tizimin.

