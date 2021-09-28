Demand for ‘average housing’ increases in Mérida

The added value that some areas of the Yucatecan capital have acquired and the financial facilities stand out.
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- Thanks to the capital gains that some areas of the city of Mérida have gained, as well as financial facilities, the average home with a value from 800,000 to 1,800 pesos has acquired greater purchase interest, as reported by the president of the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry, Yucatán Delegation, Enrique Ancona Cámara.
This situation occurs because there is a considerable supply of this type of house, mainly in neighborhoods of the city that have been consolidated, where an increase in their price has been generated, such as Francisco de Montejo and Ciudad de Caucel.
“Currently these areas are consolidated because there is an important supply of shops, schools, hospitals, restaurants, which has caused a greater supply in those areas,” he said. This change does not refer to the fact that the low-income house is not bought, it continues to occur, but it has its own market, only that in recent days the request for the average home has become relevant.
More facilities to get a house in Mérida
This situation is also due to the fact that there are currently a greater number of credit solutions, from banking institutions to Infonavit, which have lowered their annual interest rate, which means that people have greater purchasing power and demand a type of housing with higher price ”, he specified.
He recalled that social housing does not lose interest in the support offered by the State Government, since the delivery of up to 45 thousand pesos to complete is still in force, which ends this December. With this support, it is known that they have delivered around 1,500 homes, the price of which cannot be higher than 430 thousand pesos.
Ancona Cámara pointed out that the acquisition of average housing is carried out by the Yucatecans, since people from the outside look for a vertical house because they see many benefits in them, such as practicality, maintenance, which in some occasions are more expensive due to the higher cost of the land, because there is less and less. “The people who have come from abroad have enriched the offer because they ask for certain materials, designs and have diversified the competition,” he concluded.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
