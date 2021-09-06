‘Del Manantial del Corazón’, the film that portrays the violence suffered by women in Yucatan (Watch Trailer)

On Saturday, September 4th, the film “Del Manantial del Corazón” was released, a film with 100% Yucatecan talent, based on the work of “Conchi” León

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021) .- After a long wait and made practically out of love, the film based on the work of the Yucatecan playwright “Conchi” León, “Del Manantial del Corazón” was premiered in Mérida in the Sala Maya Max del Great Museum of the Mayan World.

In this regard, the also collaborator of “El Poder de la Pluma”, who is currently filming the series “Cecilia”, with Mexican actors Mariana Treviño and César Bono, in Mexico City, said in an interview that she feels excited to consider a triumph for the production, due to the little support for cinema in the region, for the stories of the State written by countrymen: “This film is a triumph because the acting talent is 100 percent Yucatecan,” she said.

Photo: (Escenarios que transforman)

She also highlighted the work of the director René Vargas Madrigal, who said that three years ago he contacted her to explain that he intended to make and produce the film here in Yucatan: “I have always said that projects do not depend on the Budgets depend on the will, ” he explained on the issue of money.

With the central theme of motherhood and the violence suffered by women in the Land of the Mayab, the screening was only for actors and collaborators, this is due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and it is expected that next year it can be exhibited for all audiences.

Photo: (El Financiero)

“In the Mayab, when a boy is born, the earth becomes happy because new hands have come to the world that will work on the land … On the other hand, when a girl is born the birds cry with melancholy …”, frames a phrase from the trailer of the film.

Photo: (You Tube)

Although he shared that the projection is the penultimate cut, “Conchi” announced that it will be ready next year and the idea is to take it to movie theaters and/or digital platforms.

Ribbon of “From the Spring of the Heart”

The film was shot at Hacienda Chaká, which was practically a full collaboration with the production since not a single peso was charged to the producers for using the location.

Photo: (Nagari Magazine)

Locations in the market were also borrowed, a snake and vintage cars that can be seen in the film, which mixes color with black and white scenes.

It is estimated that around six million pesos were invested in the completion of the film, as shared by “Conchi” León.

