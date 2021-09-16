Dates and locations for second dose of Astra Zeneca for people from 30 to 39 years old in Mérida

The application will take place from Thursday 16th to Tuesday 21st in 2 macro-centers and 4 modules strategically distributed in the city

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021).- This Thursday 16th, begins the application of the second dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus to people between 30 and 39 years old in Mérida. The day will run until next Tuesday, September 21st.

These days only second doses will be applied to people belonging to that age group, so people who have not received any vaccination are invited not to go because they will not be vaccinated and to avoid crowds.

It should be noted that the second doses that will be applied to that age group are from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca .

This vaccination stage will be developed through 2 macro-centers and 4 modules strategically distributed in the city, the authorities pointed out. The hours will be, as usual, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and people are asked to respect their assigned day to avoid crowding and take care of everyone’s health.

Vaccination dates for second doses

According to the schedule, the application of the second doses to people between 30 and 39 years old will be carried out as follows:

Thursday, September 16, those who were born in the months of January and February will be vaccinated.

Friday September 17 to March and April.

Saturday September 18 to May and June.

Sunday, September 19 to July and August.

Monday, September 20 to September and October.

Tuesday, September 21 to November and December.

Vaccination sites in Mérida

It should be remembered that the macrocenter or vaccination module that corresponds to them will be based on their Postal Code, which will be distributed as follows:

Recommendations to go to get vaccinated

The following is recommended to the population:

-Identify the day and place where it corresponds to get vaccinated.

-If you get a text message, respect the instructions.

-It is not necessary to arrive hours in advance.

-Take medications as usual.

-Take food before going to the appointment.

-Wear comfortable, short-sleeved clothing.

Source: Sipse

