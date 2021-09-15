COVID kills 6 members of Florida family in 3 weeks

For months, Lisa Wilson went door to door in Belle Glade, Florida, trying to convince people to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Wilson, a longtime aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, persuaded pastors to preach about the need to get shots. Her husband, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, was one of the first in the western farming community to roll up his sleeve, hoping others would follow his example.
But despite Wilson’s insistence that the shots would save lives, some members of her own family ignored her.
In the last three weeks, six of them died from complications of COVID-19.
“I was in their ears almost every day. ‘You’ve just got to do this,’ ” Wilson said Tuesday, reeling from the tragedy that has consumed her family. “I’m beating myself up. Should I have pushed harder?”
First an uncle, then a grandmother, then cousins
The nightmare began in late August when her 48-year-old uncle, Tyrone Moreland, died.
A day after the family gathered for his funeral, her 89-year-old grandmother, Lillie Mae Dukes Moreland, was hospitalized. The longtime fixture in Belle Glade, who had nine children and also raised Wilson, died 24 hours later.
In quick succession, three more cousins, including 48-year-old Shatara Dukes and 53-year-old Lisa Wiggins, followed.
On Sunday, 44-year-old Trentarian Moreland, who spent years as an assistant football coach at various Palm Beach County high schools, died from the deadly virus.
Wilson suspects her uncle and Shatara Dukes, who shared the same birthday, caught the virus at a food pantry where both worked.
But, she said, there doesn’t appear to be a link between the others.
Family members who had recently visited her grandmother were tested. The results all came back negative. But, she said, her grandmother was known for inviting neighbors onto her porch and into her house to chat.
“We just don’t know,” said Wilson.
Wilson is further baffled about why her family members so steadfastly refused to get vaccinated.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan mangrove ecosystem highly damaged
Mérida, Yucatán.- The lack of supervision.
-
Yucatecan chef demands traditional “Cocineras” not to be left out or forgotten
MÉRIDA, MX.- Yucatecan chef Miriam Peraza.
-
Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals
MEXICO CITY, September 14, 2021, (Reuters).
-
Yucatecan musician Rodrigo de la Cadena prepares the World Bolero Festival in Mexico City
During the event, the deceased Yucatecan.
-
Rosa Negra bar reopens, despite the position of the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (September 14, 2021).-.
-
Drunk man crashes into an ambulance that was helping injured motorcyclists in Mérida’s Periferico
Mérida, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM)..
-
Yucatán SSP police officer shots a man who attacked him with a rod
Merida Yucatan; September 14, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Drunk driver ends up at sea with his car in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, September 14, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Subject who shot and killed his nephew in Tekit, Yucatán is under the custody of the FGE
He gave his statement before the.
-
U.S. Former Presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama band together to aid Afghan refugees
WASHINGTON, September 14, 2021 (Reuters) –.
Leave a Comment