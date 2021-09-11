Covid-19 mortality rate doubles in twenties and thirties in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 10, 2021) .- In the State, the mortality rate due to Covid-19 of twenties and thirties doubles compared to 2020, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) to the establish that in the case of minors, growth is less than 30 percent.

So far, in the state, the pandemic has caused 5,632 deaths, with an age range of one month to 101 years.

After the appearance of the Gamma variant in Yucatán, the incidence of contagion among young people soared and, therefore, deaths, a phenomenon that remains constant.

Therefore, in 2020 there were 97 deaths of people whose ages fluctuated between 30 and 39 years, and so far this year, there are already 203, so the increase is 109.3 percent.

In the case of individuals between 20 and 29 years of age, in 2020 there were 22 and in 2021 there are already 42, with an increase of 90.9 percent.

While the third group with the highest growth is that of quarantines, from 40 to 49 years of age, which is 49.1 percent, going from 228 to 340.

In nonagenarians, from 90 to 99 years of age, the increase is 27.3 percent, going from 44 to 56.

While the range from 10 to 19 years of age increased by 20 percent, since in 2020 there were five deceased and so far this year, there are already six.

In the rest of the age ranges, they still do not exceed the number that occurred in 2020, when there were seven children, 527 in their fifties, 849 in their sixties, 772 in their seventies, and 352 in their eighties.

So far, there are two deceased with a less than nine years; there are 501 with age between 50 to 59 years; there are 643 between 60 and 69 years; there are 621 aged 70 to 79, and there are 312 aged 80 to 89.

Finally, it should be noted that this year the first three deaths of people with more than 100 years of life appeared.

