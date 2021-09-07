Construction of the Maya Train new route in Campeche will generate more jobs

Campeche, (September 07, 2021).- With the change of route of the Maya Train, more sources of employment will continue to be generated, because the work will require overpasses and more manpower.

This new line will give the opportunity to bring more dump trucks for the benefit of transporters and generate sources of employment, but it will also be necessary to increase the production of construction material and that there are no delays.

FONATUR is hoping that the work sections will continue to be released so that there are no delays at the end of the year and the goals contemplated in 2021 can be reached, however, authorities in charge of the construction of this railway project announced their concern regarding climatic changes in the region, but they said that if it´s necessary, they will redouble the works so as not to affect the work’s date of completion.

It should be noted that the project of the Mayan Train in the southeastern region of the country has already generated more than 80 thousand jobs in the construction of its line, so that with the change of route it is expected that 100 thousand more will be generated, according to information from the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism FONATUR, throughout this project more than a thousand transversal drainage works are built according to the hydrological, climatological and geological characteristics of each region.

These actions are essential to guarantee the exit of rainwater and so that the running surface of the train is free of puddles, on the other hand, these works also guarantee the proper mobility of local fauna and livestock, which is essential for the preservation of the ecosystems.

