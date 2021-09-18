Construction industry continues to be the economic engine of Yucatán

Merida Yucatan; September 18, 2021 (ACOM) .- The economic engine of Yucatán remains in the construction sector, which in the first semester of 2021 reached a growth of 4.1%, with an important sample of recovery, said the president of the Chamber Mexican of the Construction Industry (CMIC) in Yucatán, Raúl Aguilar Baqueiro.

Although progress is being made at a slow pace and there is still much to do, prior to the pandemic, the construction industry in the entity reached between January and June of this year a production value of 5.2 Billion pesos, very far from the 8.1 billion generated in the first semester of 2019, a difference of over 3 billion pesos.

In this context, the business leader warned that if the federal government maintains its position of not allocating resources to infrastructure, it will be extremely difficult for the construction sector to achieve a reactivation during the next year.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) through the National Survey of Construction Companies (ENEC) reported that during the sixth month of this year the value of production generated by construction companies decreased 0.9% in real terms compared to the month immediately preceding.

In the case of Yucatán, there was an increase of 12.4 percent, reporting last June a production value of 948 million 540 thousand pesos against the 841 million 704 thousand pesos achieved during the month of May of this year.

Aguilar Baqueiro said that the arrival of large infrastructure projects for Yucatán is of utmost importance for the promotion of the construction industry, since in the face of the complicated financial scenario due to the pandemic and the budget reductions at the federal level, private investment is important support.

“The best bet that the construction sector has to get ahead in this year-end is that private investment generates works and infrastructure, especially given the reductions in resources by the Federation,” he said.

