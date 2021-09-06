Conferences are being prepared for the World Suicide Prevention Day

The events will take place from September 6 to 11

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- Within the framework of the World Suicide Prevention Day, the psychologist Edgardo Flores will offer a week of conferences on this phenomenon. There will be six experts who will participate in the events that will take place in virtual mode, from September 6 to 11 through Facebook Live.

Regarding suicide rates in Yucatán, professor Flores pointed out that so far in 2021, the figure of 200 consummated cases has been exceeded, which he projects will be one of the years with the highest incidence in the state.

“Suicide is a multifactorial phenomenon, that is, it is not possible to speak of a single variable that explains the act. A suicidal act is complex because options are closed in various areas of life and (the individual) loses hope, ” he explained.

The weekly session will begin on Monday, September 6 with a conference given by the psychologist Marilú Ancona, an expert working with suicide survivors; either with people who tried and did not succeed or with friends and family of those who did.

On Tuesday, September 7, he will be accompanied by Dr. Gaspar Baquedano, a benchmark in suicidology in Yucatán and one of the pioneers in the studies of this phenomenon. With it, the complexity of suicide will be approached from a deep perspective.

The following day, Wednesday 8, Dr. Arsenio Rosado, Director of Mental Health of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), will be invited to talk about public policies and prevention. The mechanisms that exist at the government level to address the phenomenon will be addressed.

On Thursday 10th, the psychologist Alejandro de Barbieri, an Uruguayan speech therapist who will talk about this discipline will be on the panel; and how having a sense of life functions as a mechanism for suicide prevention.

To close the event, on Saturday, September 11, psychologist Edgardo Flores will present a conference workshop aimed especially at the media. In this, he will talk about how to report suicide according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“It has been shown in various studies that the media play a highly relevant role in suicide prevention; and to the extent that they learn how to make it known and give hope, can contribute to making many people desist from committing suicide ”, he added.

The conferences will be broadcast through the Psychologist Edgardo Flores Facebook page and will be at 7 pm, except for Friday, which will be broadcast at 6 pm. To consult the complete program, you can visit his Facebook page.

Edgardo Flores is a psychologist from the Autonomous University of Yucatán and completed a master’s degree in Family Sciences. He has taught at the universities of Salamanca, Guanajuato, Valladolid and Mérida. He is a member of the Mexican Association of Suicidology and has taken various courses and given conferences on this topic.

