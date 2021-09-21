Compact car burns down in Mérida’s Garcia Gineres neighborhood

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021) .- When he was driving through the streets of the García Ginerés neighborhood, the driver of a white Chevy noticed his vehicle was on fire.
As he could, he parked on Calle 13 between 28 and 30 of the aforementioned neighborhood to see what it was about.
What was burning was a bundh of papers he had inside the trunk. The worst thing was that the flames spread throughout the vehicle, which ended in total loss.
The incident was placed under control by SSP firefighters who arrived at the scene.
Despite the spectacular nature of the fire, no injuries were reported. Apparently, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the car’s electrical system.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Justin Trudeau wins Canada vote but fails to get majority
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party.
-
Doctor commits suicide at his home in Mérida´s Aleman Avenue
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021).- Agents.
-
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that Mexico is willing to welcome Haitian migrants
MEXICO, (September 21, 2021).- The Government.
-
Pandemic slows down real estate ‘boom’ in Downtown Mérida
The properties of the Historic Center.
-
Autumn equinox at Chichén Itzá will take place without visitors this year
Due to pandemic, the site will.
-
Vila Dosal says the relocation of the airport will improve the quality of life in southern Merida
Merida, Yucatan, (September 21, 2021).- Given.
-
After more than a year closed, Mérida Bars and Cantinas are finally reopening
Popular establishments in the Historic Center.
-
Yucatan happy to host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress for a second time
MÉRIDA, MX.- For the second consecutive.
-
Mexico thanks Italy for preventing auction of archaeological pieces
Mexico City, (September 21, 2021).- The.
-
Decriminalization of abortion will be discussed in 4 municipalities
Merida, Yucatan.- The parliamentary fraction of.
Leave a Comment