Compact car burns down in Mérida’s Garcia Gineres neighborhood

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021) .- When he was driving through the streets of the García Ginerés neighborhood, the driver of a white Chevy noticed his vehicle was on fire.

As he could, he parked on Calle 13 between 28 and 30 of the aforementioned neighborhood to see what it was about.

What was burning was a bundh of papers he had inside the trunk. The worst thing was that the flames spread throughout the vehicle, which ended in total loss.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The incident was placed under control by SSP firefighters who arrived at the scene.

Despite the spectacular nature of the fire, no injuries were reported. Apparently, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the car’s electrical system.

